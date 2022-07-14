NF Railway resumes operation of freight train services in Lumding – Badarpur hill section

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: In view of landslides and water logging due to incessant rain and resultant breaches and track damages in more than 60 locations of Lumding – Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division, services of passenger and freight trains had to be cancelled from second week of May, 2022. Northeast Frontier Railway has put all its efforts in restoring the damaged section and re-starting the train services as early as possible by braving all odds. As a result of which, freight train services in the Lumding – Badarpur hill section resumed last night after a prolonged gap of almost two months.

The first freight train carrying sugar left on Tuesday night for Jirania station (near Agartala) from Daotuhaja station. Another freight train, loaded with steel coils has left from Manderdisa for Bhairabi station (in Mizoram). Several more freight trains carrying commodities like stone chips, rice, etc., will also be operated in this section to fulfil the supply gap. NF Railway is also making arrangements to bring back the empty freight rakes that were stuck in different sections of the devastated hill section for the last two months. This will help the operation of more trains.

It may be mentioned here that both railways and roadways in the Dima Hasao district got damaged owing to incessant rain. As a result, the entire hill section remained cut off from the rest of the country by rail connectivity for the last two months. Railways being the bulk transporter of essential items including POL products for states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and the entire Barak Valley areas of Assam; immediate filling up of shortages of essential and construction commodities are essential. Considering all these aspects, NF Railway has started running freight carrying trains with essential and non – essential commodities to make-good the shortage of day-to-day commodities for the people of affected areas. NF Railway is all set to resume the passenger train services as early as possible during the current month itself.