25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

NFR celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: NF Railway celebrated the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on Monday, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the National Tribal Hero, Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The programme was held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in the NF Railway Headquarters complex. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, along with other officials, paid homage by lighting the lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Speaking on this occasion, the general manager highlighted the freedom fighter’s role in restoring traditional land rights to the tribals, which had been trampled upon by colonial and local authorities. Officers, staff of the NF Railway Headquarters, and representatives of various associations and unions were also present at the programme.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram