NFR celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 18: NF Railway celebrated the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on Monday, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the National Tribal Hero, Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The programme was held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Sabha Griha in the NF Railway Headquarters complex. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NF Railway, along with other officials, paid homage by lighting the lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Speaking on this occasion, the general manager highlighted the freedom fighter’s role in restoring traditional land rights to the tribals, which had been trampled upon by colonial and local authorities. Officers, staff of the NF Railway Headquarters, and representatives of various associations and unions were also present at the programme.