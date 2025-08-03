26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 3, 2025
type here...

NFR inks pacts for sustainable projects

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: Northeast Frontier Railway on Saturday said it has signed separate agreements with different organisations, including IIT-Guwahati and Assam Pollution Control Board, for projects related to sustainability.

A tripartite agreement was signed among NFR, Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) and Kusum Udyog to develop Guwahati Railway Station into a 100 per cent plastic recycling hub.

- Advertisement -

A dedicated six-member task force led by the Station Superintendent, Guwahati, has been constituted to steer the initiative, a statement said.

Related Posts:

“Efforts include improving garbage storage infrastructure, operationalising a compost-making plant and organising frequent passenger awareness drives,” it said.

The second agreement signed with IIT-Guwahati focuses on the introduction of biodegradable and compostable bags to replace the existing packets used for bedroll distribution in AC coaches.

“The pilot will begin with the Brahmaputra Mail operating between Kamakhya and New Delhi with plans to scale the same initiative across all Guwahati and Kamakhya-based trains, and eventually to the entire NFR network,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

This initiative merges collaborative research with field-level implementation, targeting a shift towards eco-friendly and passenger-conscious alternatives, it added.

“By integrating environmental sustainability into its operational framework, NFR continues to lead in creating a cleaner and greener railway ecosystem for the zone,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (PTI)

India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kopili River (NW-57) revived after a decade

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles