NFR inks pacts for sustainable projects

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: Northeast Frontier Railway on Saturday said it has signed separate agreements with different organisations, including IIT-Guwahati and Assam Pollution Control Board, for projects related to sustainability.

A tripartite agreement was signed among NFR, Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) and Kusum Udyog to develop Guwahati Railway Station into a 100 per cent plastic recycling hub.

A dedicated six-member task force led by the Station Superintendent, Guwahati, has been constituted to steer the initiative, a statement said.

“Efforts include improving garbage storage infrastructure, operationalising a compost-making plant and organising frequent passenger awareness drives,” it said.

The second agreement signed with IIT-Guwahati focuses on the introduction of biodegradable and compostable bags to replace the existing packets used for bedroll distribution in AC coaches.

“The pilot will begin with the Brahmaputra Mail operating between Kamakhya and New Delhi with plans to scale the same initiative across all Guwahati and Kamakhya-based trains, and eventually to the entire NFR network,” the statement said.

This initiative merges collaborative research with field-level implementation, targeting a shift towards eco-friendly and passenger-conscious alternatives, it added.

“By integrating environmental sustainability into its operational framework, NFR continues to lead in creating a cleaner and greener railway ecosystem for the zone,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (PTI)