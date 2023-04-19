NFR Launches Special Trains From New Jalpaiguri To Howrah And Sealdah

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 18: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two pairs of summer special trains between New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. One summer special train will run for eleven trips and another summer special will run for ten trips in both directions.

Summer Special train no. 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for eleven trips leaving from Howrah at 11.40 pm on every Wednesday from April 19 till June 28, to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am on the next day. In return direction, Summer Special train no. 03028 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) will run for eleven trips leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 pm on every Thursday from April 20 till June 29, to reach Howrah at 11.30 pm on the same day. The summer special trains will consist of 21 coaches. There will be AC First Class, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class for accommodation of passengers.

Summer Special train no. 03103 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for ten trips leaving from Sealdah at 11.40 pm on every Saturday from April 22 till June 24, 2023 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 am on the next day. In return direction, Summer Special train no. 03104 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will run for ten trips leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:15 pm on every Sunday from April 23 till June 25, to reach Sealdah at 11.50 pm on the same day. The summer special trains will consist of 19 coaches. There will be AC First Class, AC 2-tier and AC 3-tier for accommodation of passengers.

During it’s both ways journey the summer special trains will run via Bandel, Katwa, Azimganj, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj.