23 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

NFR to operate more summer special trains

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will operate few more summer special trains to meet the rising demand of passengers during the summer rush.

- Advertisement -

Operation of these special trains will serve as an alternate scope for passengers on the waiting list of other trains in these routes. NFR is ensuring that free drinking water is available across all the stations to keep the passengers hydrated during their journey in the scorching heat.

Accordingly, the SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Special will depart from SMVT

Bengaluru at 00:30 hours on every Sunday from April 28 to May 19to reach Guwahati at 05:30 hours on Tuesday. In return direction, the Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Special will depart from Guwahati at 06:00 hours on every Wednesday from May 1 till 22 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:00 hours on Friday.

On the other hand, the Vadodara – Katihar Special departed from Vadodara at 23:30 hours on April 24 (Wednesday) and will reach Katihar at 16:30 hours on Friday. In the return direction, the Katihar – Vadodara) Special will depart from Katihar at 15:00 hours on April 2 (Saturday) to reach Vadodara at 07:30 hours on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani Special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:45 hours on every Tuesday from April 30 till June 25 to reach Jogbani at 05:20 hours on Thursday. In return direction, the Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Special will depart from Jogbani at 09:00 hours on every Thursday from May 2 till June 27to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 16:05 hours on Friday.

The details of stoppages and timings of these train are available at IRCTC website and are alsobeing notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.

Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5 arrested in connection with BJP’s flag burning

The Hills Times -
Bangalore’s Top 8 Desserts For The Sweet Tooth Must-Try Traditional Dishes From Kerala Top 7 Must Visit Destinations Near Bengaluru 10 Yoga Poses That Can Improve Concentration Power 10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl