NFR to operate more summer special trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will operate few more summer special trains to meet the rising demand of passengers during the summer rush.

Operation of these special trains will serve as an alternate scope for passengers on the waiting list of other trains in these routes. NFR is ensuring that free drinking water is available across all the stations to keep the passengers hydrated during their journey in the scorching heat.

Accordingly, the SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Special will depart from SMVT

Bengaluru at 00:30 hours on every Sunday from April 28 to May 19to reach Guwahati at 05:30 hours on Tuesday. In return direction, the Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Special will depart from Guwahati at 06:00 hours on every Wednesday from May 1 till 22 to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:00 hours on Friday.

On the other hand, the Vadodara – Katihar Special departed from Vadodara at 23:30 hours on April 24 (Wednesday) and will reach Katihar at 16:30 hours on Friday. In the return direction, the Katihar – Vadodara) Special will depart from Katihar at 15:00 hours on April 2 (Saturday) to reach Vadodara at 07:30 hours on Monday.

The Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani Special will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 23:45 hours on every Tuesday from April 30 till June 25 to reach Jogbani at 05:20 hours on Thursday. In return direction, the Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Special will depart from Jogbani at 09:00 hours on every Thursday from May 2 till June 27to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 16:05 hours on Friday.

The details of stoppages and timings of these train are available at IRCTC website and are alsobeing notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.