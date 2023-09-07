Niru Sarma Parajuli: A Tribute

Birth Date: September 15, 1967

Date of Passing: August 27, 2023

Niru Sarma Parajuli, a multifaceted luminary whose life encompassed the realms of literature, translation, literary organisation, and poetry, and who also pursued a distinguished legal career at the Gauhati High Court, peacefully departed from this world on August 27. Born to the late Nandalal Mishra and the late Budhimaya Mishra, Niru first graced the world with her presence on April 15, 1967, in the village of Majgaon, located in what is now the Biswanath district. Her educational journey began in Majgaon and culminated with her graduation from Biswanath College. She went on to earn her master’s degree in Assamese from Gauhati University, as well as a degree in law (LLB).

Professionally, Niru Sarma Parajuli excelled as an advocate at the Gauhati High Court. Beyond her legal career, she bloomed as a prolific writer, offering a diverse collection of literary works. Her bibliography includes titles such as ‘Swapna Eti Mukta Akasar’, ‘Kabitai Mur Buvukhya’, ‘Vokma Koriyeka Sabdaharu’, ‘Matho Premor Babe Amuthi Anubhav’, ‘Bogi Bormar Bari’, ‘Tirkhayekomon Kehi Pol’, among others. In her role as a translator, she bridged cultural boundaries by translating Padmashri Eli Ahmed’s Assamese poetry into Nepali as ‘Spandan’ and Hari Gajurel’s Nepali poetry into Assamese as ‘Sabda Butoli’.

Niru Sarma Parajuli was deeply involved with various socio-cultural organisations in the state, including the All Assam Lekhika Santha, Assam Gorkha Sammelan, and Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, where she held esteemed positions. Her advocacy for gender equality and women’s empowerment resonated throughout her life’s work.

Her legacy was marked by her ability to connect Assamese and Nepali literature, serving as a vital bridge between the two. As a challenging and esteemed poetess, she represented the state on the national stage of poetry numerous times. Unfortunately, her life’s journey took a sudden turn when she was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai due to a brief illness. On August 27, at the age of 56, Niru Sarma Parajuli departed from this mortal realm.

On the occasion of Adyashradha, we join in offering our heartfelt prayers for the eternal peace of her departed soul. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family members as we remember and honour the indelible mark Niru left on the worlds of literature, law, and social progress.

By – Anjan Baskota