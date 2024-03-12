Nowgong Girls’ College launches handloom weaving centre

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 11: An ethnic handloom weaving centre was launched at Nowgong Girls’ College in the early part of this month to promote the skills of age-old indigenous tradition of ethnic handloom weaving among the students of the college.

The centre was inaugurated to create an atmosphere of learning skill-based craftsmanship and foster employability among students. Dr Mira Barua, vice principal of the college, inaugurated the centre at a prestigious function held at the college.

The centre is an initiative of the English department of the college and is coordinated and supervised by Dr Mridula Kashyap and Recho Benjamin Teron. A 10-day-long workshop was organised by the centre to mark its establishment at the college, where Anita Basumatary from Dimapur attended the workshop as a resource person. Basumatary conducted engaging sessions on the skills and craft of handloom weaving.

Over 26 students participated in the workshop where they learned to weave Bodo aronai, Karbi poho, and ethnic handkerchiefs. The closing ceremony of the workshop was held on Monday at the college. A small video showcasing the various activities recorded during the workshop was also screened during the closing ceremony.

Dr Kulen Chandra Das, principal of the college, and other faculty members present in the closing ceremony distributed certificates among all the participants. The vote of thanks was presented by Recho Benjamin Teron, as stated in a press note here.