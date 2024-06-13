29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Nurse's mysterious death shocks Nagaon

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 12: The body of Purabi Bora, a nurse at DBM Nursing Home who stayed at a hostel of the nursing home, was found under mysterious circumstances inside her room at the hostel.

The deceased nurse, hailing from the Puranigudam area, went for a morning walk with her colleagues this morning, and subsequently, her body was found in her room at the hostel, sources added.

Upon being informed, local police from Nagaon Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the unmarried nurse. The police then sent the mortal remains to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of her mysterious death. During the preliminary investigation, police found syringes and other containers of injected materials near the body.

Colleagues of the nurse suspect it might be a case of suicide related to a tragic love affair, sources added.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an unnatural death (U/D) case in this regard.

