Odisha State Disaster Management Authority visits Demow Model Hospital



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 23: A team from Odisha State Disaster Management Authority visited Demow Model Hospital on Monday to check on the model of snake bite management programme. The team visited the snake bite room in Demow Model Hospital on Monday and told the media here that they came from Odisha to learn about the snake bite programme.

They also said that Assam has reduced its death rate from snake bites and they are here to learn and observe the process of the treatment to replicate it in their state.

The Demow Model Hospital which is situated in Demow Konwar Dehingia is running a model in snake bite management. This hospital and their team have treated 1302 patients since 2018 with only one death in the year 2020. The model has been discussed at ministry and national level and it was suggested to be implemented in all states of India, said Dr Surajit Giri, an Anaesthesia specialist who also has been providing snake bite treatment in Demow Model Hospital.

A team of a total of 7 persons of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority visited Demow Model Hospital and met Dr Surajit Giri. During the visit, the doctors, nurses and health staff of Demow Model Hospital were present.