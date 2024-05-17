29 C
Friday, May 17, 2024
One Held With Fake Notes In Guwahati

Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: In a swift and decisive operation this morning, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam executed a targeted raid in the Puberun Path area under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon, Guwahati.

“Acting on reliable intelligence regarding the circulation of counterfeit currency, the STF apprehended a suspect and seized significant evidence implicating him in the illicit trade,” said an official statement on Thursday.

The prime suspect, identified as Md. Shazarul Islam, aged 30 and hailing from vilage named Daulatpur of Lakhimpur district, was taken into custody during the operation.

His father’s name is Lt. Abdur Rahman.

The raid yielded substantial evidence, including Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1,85,500, consisting of 371 notes of denomination 500. Additionally, two mobile phones were confiscated along with a sum of Rs 65 in cash.

Necessary legal formalities are currently underway as the investigation progresses, with authorities determined to unravel the full extent of the suspect’s involvement in the illegal trade of counterfeit currency.

