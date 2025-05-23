Assam Police Detain Bir Lachit Sena Leaders Amid Duliajan Protest Unrest

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 23: Assam Police on Friday arrested Shrinkhal Chaliha, Central Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, and Har Kumar Gogoi, the organisation’s Organising Secretary, along with more than 50 members in Sepon, as they were en route to join a swelling protest movement in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district.

The procession was on its way to join protests calling for the arrest of Tanu Shahi—a matter that has set off mass grievances in all parts of Assam. Police stopped the convoy in Sepon and arrested the members in close security provisions.

After the detention, Shrinkhal Chaliha was brought to the Superintendent of Police office in Dibrugarh for interrogation, whereas other detained members were detained at Moran Police Station.

The crackdown wasn’t exclusive to Sepon. At Duliajan, police officers also arrested at least 15 protesters, including prominent regional leaders. They included Minakshi Gogoi, President, and Ranu Tamuli, Secretary of Asomiya Mahila Mancha. All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) Bordubi unit President Jyotishman Hazarika was also arrested.

Also, some members of the Gorkha Mahila Mancha were arrested as police went all out to stem the swelling protests. The situation is tense at Duliajan as protests keep garnering support from diverse social and student bodies from around the state.