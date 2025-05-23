32 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 23, 2025
type here...

Assam Police Detain Bir Lachit Sena Leaders Amid Duliajan Protest Unrest

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 23: Assam Police on Friday arrested Shrinkhal Chaliha, Central Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, and Har Kumar Gogoi, the organisation’s Organising Secretary, along with more than 50 members in Sepon, as they were en route to join a swelling protest movement in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district.

- Advertisement -

The procession was on its way to join protests calling for the arrest of Tanu Shahi—a matter that has set off mass grievances in all parts of Assam. Police stopped the convoy in Sepon and arrested the members in close security provisions.

Related Posts:

After the detention, Shrinkhal Chaliha was brought to the Superintendent of Police office in Dibrugarh for interrogation, whereas other detained members were detained at Moran Police Station.

The crackdown wasn’t exclusive to Sepon. At Duliajan, police officers also arrested at least 15 protesters, including prominent regional leaders. They included Minakshi Gogoi, President, and Ranu Tamuli, Secretary of Asomiya Mahila Mancha. All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) Bordubi unit President Jyotishman Hazarika was also arrested.

Also, some members of the Gorkha Mahila Mancha were arrested as police went all out to stem the swelling protests. The situation is tense at Duliajan as protests keep garnering support from diverse social and student bodies from around the state.

View all stories
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ASDMA Issues Urgent Monsoon Advisory to Landslide-Prone Districts in Assam

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features