ONGC Bassantutsav 2024 ends

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 13: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) three-day Baasantutsav (Spring Festival) concluded at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium in the ONGC Colony in Sivasagar on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Singer Nilotpal Bora’s melodious songs and Ranjit Gogoi’s thrilling husori presentation were the main attractions of the cultural extravaganza held on the occasion.

Nirjuma Kakoty of Nagaon was crowned the ‘ONGC Basanta Rani 2024’ in the state level Bor Biguwoti contest. Pahari Buragohai of Dhemaji and Barasa Burgohain of Lakhimpur emerged as the second and third runners-up in the contest. The Surujmukhi Husori Dal got the best Bihu troupe award followed by Samannay Husori Dal of Charaideo and Rongman Anajori Husori Dal of Moran in the second and third positions.

Rajesh Tewari, executive director of ONGC accompanied by his wife Rani Tewari gave away the prizes to the winners of various categories. ‘Anajori’ a souvenir was also released by the guests.

Tiwari and Pawan Kumar Jalutharia, president of the celebration committee flagged off a massive cultural procession, which was joined by hundreds of ONGCians, family members and guests including noted actor Preety Konkana. Diverse ethnic cultural troupes from Janjhi Moranchiga, Segun Chariali, Patsako, Palengi, Desangmukh, Katiori, Deoriting and Sonapur took part in the procession.

- Advertisement -

Saptarathi Gavoru Zengbihu Dal was adjudged the best followed by Borhamthiri Gavoru Zengbihu Dal, and Darikaporia Moinajan Dal in the second and third places in the Zeng Bihu contest held on May 11.

The cultural evening was graced by Union minister of state for petroleum Rameswar Telli and popular singer Rakesh Riyan, who enthralled the audience.

Sanjeev Baruah, general secretary of the celebration committee, thanked the people, the artists, the OBGC management and the members of the committee for their hearty cooperation in making the event a success.