Orange Alert declared over ASSAM and other North Eastern States.

August 7, 2023: Assam will see significant rains on August 7 and 8. Between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain are anticipated to fall.On August 7th and 8th, numerous additional North Eastern states will also see significant to very heavy rainfall. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is expected to experience considerable rainfall on 7th and 8th August .Meghalaya, Arunacha Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to have strong to very strong rainfall on 7th august.

The India Meteorological Department advises people to exercise caution and adopt the necessary safety measures.

In order to be safe during the day, the India Meteorological Department recommends individuals to take safety precautions, such as avoiding water-logged regions and fragile structures.