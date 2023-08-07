28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

Orange Alert declared over ASSAM and other North Eastern States.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya,Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura likely to face heavy rainfall on August.

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

August 7, 2023: Assam will see significant rains on August 7 and 8. Between 115.6 and 204.4 mm of rain are anticipated to fall.On August 7th and 8th, numerous additional North Eastern states will also see significant to very heavy rainfall.  Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura is expected to experience considerable rainfall on 7th and 8th August .Meghalaya, Arunacha Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura are anticipated to have strong to very strong rainfall on 7th august.

The India Meteorological Department advises people to exercise caution and adopt the necessary safety measures.

- Advertisement -

In order to be safe during the day, the India Meteorological Department recommends individuals to take safety precautions, such as avoiding water-logged regions and fragile structures.

Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cops’ Narrow Escape in Assam After Truck Smashes Through Traffic

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection