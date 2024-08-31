28 C
Orientation program for departmental SPOCs held in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Information & Public Relations Department of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) organised an orientation program on Friday for departmental Single Points of Contact (SPOCs) for Social and Print Media. The program, held at the conference hall of the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, aimed to equip SPOCs with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage their departments’ media activities.

Ractim Buragohain, joint secretary of BTC for Information and Public Relations, chaired the program and highlighted the plan of action required for effective dissemination of information and media coverage. Speaking on the occasion, the joint secretary mentioned that the primary focus of the orientation was to develop a systematic approach to social and print media activities across various departments, as envisioned and directed by BTC chief Pramod Boro. This initiative is part of the broader strategy to enhance the visibility, transparency, and communication of the council’s initiatives to the public.

The orientation program was conducted by joint secretary Ractim Buragohain and regional officer cum council head of the Department for BTC, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar. During the program, participants from various departments were trained on best practices for managing social and print media, creating engaging content, and ensuring media coverage. The orientation also emphasised the importance of maintaining a consistent and unified message across all platforms to better serve the community.

