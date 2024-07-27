Over 500 Youths Join Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Ambari

HT Digital

July 27, Saturday: In a significant show of support, over 500 youths joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Ambari, Guwahati. The event, held at the AGP headquarters, witnessed a large turnout of enthusiastic young individuals eager to contribute to the party’s mission and vision for Assam.

The induction ceremony was attended by prominent AGP leaders, including President Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta, who welcomed the new members with open arms. The leaders emphasized the importance of youth involvement in politics and encouraged the newcomers to actively participate in shaping the future of the state.

Atul Bora, addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude and optimism about the growing support from the youth. “The inclusion of such a large number of young and dynamic individuals is a testament to the trust and faith people have in AGP’s leadership and policies. Together, we can work towards a prosperous and developed Assam,” he said.

The newly inducted members shared their motivations for joining AGP, citing the party’s commitment to the welfare of Assam and its people. Many expressed their desire to contribute to the development of their communities and bring about positive change through active political engagement.

The event also featured discussions on various issues affecting the state, with the party leaders highlighting AGP’s initiatives and plans to address these challenges. The youths were encouraged to voice their opinions and participate in the party’s activities and decision-making processes.

This large-scale induction is seen as a significant boost for AGP, reflecting the growing popularity of the party among the younger generation. The AGP leadership believes that the active participation of youth will bring fresh perspectives and energy, further strengthening the party’s efforts to serve the people of Assam.

As AGP continues to expand its reach and influence, the addition of these young members is expected to play a crucial role in the party’s future endeavors. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to work collectively towards the betterment of Assam, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among all members.