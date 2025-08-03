Over 688 road accidents reported in Nagaon in 7 months: DC Devashish Sarma

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, August 2: A total of 688 road accidents have been reported in Nagaon district between January and July 31 this year, resulting in 141 deaths and 977 injuries, according to official data shared by District Commissioner Devashish Sarma at a press conference held at the DC’s office on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the concerning rise in road mishaps, the District Commissioner announced that the district administration, in collaboration with the District Road Safety Committee, will organise a road safety awareness bike rally on Sunday.

The initiative is aimed at sensitising the public to traffic rules and safe driving practices.

Sarma stated that a significant number of the accidents were caused due to the non-use of helmets and incidents involving driving under the influence of alcohol.

In response, the District Road Safety Committee has intensified its efforts in identifying accident-prone zones and strengthening safety measures, including the repair of potholes to reduce risks during the monsoon season.

- Advertisement -

The bike rally will commence at 9:00 am from the premises of the District Commissioner’s office, travel to Kaliabor via Bagori, and return to the starting point.

As part of the programme, participants will also take part in a road safety awareness session at the Jakhalabandha bus stand.

The District Commissioner urged citizens to participate in and support the rally to help build a culture of safe and responsible road usage.

The press conference was attended by Additional District Commissioner Sudip Nath; Member Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee and Superintendent Engineer, PWD Roads, Govind Singh; District Information and Public Relations Officer Mandira Chayengia; and members of the local press.

- Advertisement -