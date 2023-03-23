Over 90 Kg Ganja Seized From Train At Guwahati Railway Station

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 23: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday night seized a massive amount of ganja from a train at Guwahati Railway Station.

Based on intelligence input, the police carried out a search operation and captured 93.7 kilograms of ganja from a Rajdhani express train stationed there.

As per reports, the train was en route towards lower Assam before haling at Guwahati. The approximate market value of the seized ganja is said to be in crores. Arrests have not been yet made in view of this matter. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in this year, the GRP seized about 40kg of ganja from the Vivek Express train that had arrived in Guwahati from Dimapur. Police officials stated that no arrests were made in connection to the seizure as the ganja, which was packed in two bags, was found unattended on the train.