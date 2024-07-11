Overflowing Kolong river threatens Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 10: The flood situation in Nagaon district remains grim despite a slight receding of water levels in the mighty Brahmaputra and Kapili rivers.

According to a report by the District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon, over 80,000 people in 184 villages under Kampur, Raha, Dhing, Samaguri, and Kaliabor revenue circles are affected by flood waters. Although the water level of the Brahmaputra has receded at Kaliabor, its tributary, the Kolong river, is flowing above its danger level. Due to excessive water hyacinth on the river bed, the overflowing water from the Brahmaputra cannot flow freely through the Kolong river, resulting in spillovers at various riverine areas in the district. This poses a fresh threat to the people of Nagaon town.

The overflowing water from the Kolong river has submerged a significant area near ‘Harhoria Jaan’ near Difalu in the town, affecting Teliagaon and Majorati villages. It also breached the Majorati-Solmari connecting PWD road on Wednesday morning. Similarly, due to excessive water hyacinth, the swollen water from the Kolong river has submerged larger areas between Samaguri and Puranigudam, including Samaguri, Moriagaon, Majuli Chapori, Bali, Teliagaon, Pohukata Chapori, etc., as reported.

District commissioner Narendra Kr Shah, along with other officials from the Nagaon district administration, rushed to the breached portion of the Majorati-Solmari road on Wednesday morning. They assessed the situation and directed concerned department officials to expedite the cleaning of water hyacinth on the river bed to prevent any further untoward situations in the town in the coming hours.