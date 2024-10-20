27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Pandu, Darrang, Gogamukh Colleges shine in NAAC Assessments: Edu Minister

The Education Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Pandu College, Darrang College, and Gogamukh College for their success in the NAAC evaluation."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has congratulated three prominent colleges in the state for their commendable performance in the recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluations, a press release said on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, Pegu extended his warm wishes to Pandu College, Darrang College, and Gogamukh College for their achievements.

The Education Minister wrote, “Congratulations to Pandu College, Darrang College, and Gogamukh College for their success in the NAAC evaluation.”

Pandu College secured a CGPA of 3.12, earning a Grade A, while Darrang College followed with a CGPA of 2.85, receiving a B++ grade.

Meanwhile, Gogamukh College, with a CGPA of 2.10, achieved a B grade.

- Advertisement -

The Education Minister further commended their efforts and expressed his hope for continued growth and academic excellence, encouraging these institutions to strive for even greater accomplishments in the future.

“Wishing these institutions continued growth and excellence in their academic journey, reaching new heights in the years to come”, Pegu added.

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police seize heroin worth Rs 6 cr in Amingaon drug...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season