Pandu, Darrang, Gogamukh Colleges shine in NAAC Assessments: Edu Minister

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has congratulated three prominent colleges in the state for their commendable performance in the recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluations, a press release said on Sunday.

In a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, Pegu extended his warm wishes to Pandu College, Darrang College, and Gogamukh College for their achievements.

The Education Minister wrote, “Congratulations to Pandu College, Darrang College, and Gogamukh College for their success in the NAAC evaluation.”

Wishing these institutions continued growth and excellence in their academic journey, reaching new heights in the years to come.

Pandu College secured a CGPA of 3.12, earning a Grade A, while Darrang College followed with a CGPA of 2.85, receiving a B++ grade.

Meanwhile, Gogamukh College, with a CGPA of 2.10, achieved a B grade.

The Education Minister further commended their efforts and expressed his hope for continued growth and academic excellence, encouraging these institutions to strive for even greater accomplishments in the future.

“Wishing these institutions continued growth and excellence in their academic journey, reaching new heights in the years to come”, Pegu added.