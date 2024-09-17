30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

Pegu recommends Raimona NP for nature enthusiasts, shares key contact details

In his post on the micro-blogging site X, Pegu shared the contact details of the Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society (9101466438) and (8638485940), and local guide Bidinta Basumatary (7002393875) to help visitors plan their trips to the park.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has called on nature and wildlife enthusiasts to explore Raimona National Park, emphasizing the unique biodiversity of the area, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

In his post on the micro-blogging site X, Pegu shared the contact details of the Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society (9101466438) and (8638485940), and local guide Bidinta Basumatary (7002393875) to help visitors plan their trips to the park.

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1835918644695429245

Pegu also highlighted Raimona’s significance as the world’s sole habitat for the endangered Golden Langur, which resides in the Western Assam region and adjoining Bhutan Hills.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has played a crucial role in the species’ protection, notably designating Raimona as a National Park in 2021.

Minister Pegu further acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in this initiative.

- Advertisement -

During his visit to Raimona, Pegu enjoyed a Gypsy safari and a nature walk, expressing his delight at the experience.

“The experience was truly amazing,” Pegu shared, adding that he had a close encounter with a group of Golden Langurs, along with sightings of several bird and mammal species.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shah announces KPKBs’ expansion in Manipur; Arunachal CM expresses gratitude

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India