Pegu recommends Raimona NP for nature enthusiasts, shares key contact details

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has called on nature and wildlife enthusiasts to explore Raimona National Park, emphasizing the unique biodiversity of the area, a press release said on Tuesday.

In his post on the micro-blogging site X, Pegu shared the contact details of the Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society (9101466438) and (8638485940), and local guide Bidinta Basumatary (7002393875) to help visitors plan their trips to the park.

Pegu also highlighted Raimona’s significance as the world’s sole habitat for the endangered Golden Langur, which resides in the Western Assam region and adjoining Bhutan Hills.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has played a crucial role in the species’ protection, notably designating Raimona as a National Park in 2021.

Minister Pegu further acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in this initiative.

During his visit to Raimona, Pegu enjoyed a Gypsy safari and a nature walk, expressing his delight at the experience.

“The experience was truly amazing,” Pegu shared, adding that he had a close encounter with a group of Golden Langurs, along with sightings of several bird and mammal species.

