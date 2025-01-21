Pegu urges student participation in AI webinar by NRI experts

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has lauded the initiative by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Assam and experts from India to organize an Artificial Intelligence (AI) webinar aimed at school students in the state, a press release said on Tuesday.
The webinar, scheduled for Saturday, January 25th, 2025, at 8:30 AM IST, will be an invaluable learning opportunity for students from Class 7 onwards.
In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts of Assamese intellectuals and laureates from the USA, Germany, and India, who are keen to share their expertise with students from their home state.
The event promises to offer students insights into AI from renowned professionals in the field.
The webinar will feature a distinguished panel of resource persons:
- Mr. Amarjyoti Das, Senior Advisor in Software Development, USA
- Mr. Arabinda Ghosh, Scientist at Max Planck Institute for Software Development, Germany
- Mr. Manjit Barman, President of Nextgen Kids AI, USA
- Dr. Nayan Basumatary, CEO of Xantra Robotics Pvt. Ltd., Assam
- Dr. Samiron Phukan, Senior Director of Integrated Drug Discovery, Aragen Life Sciences, Hyderabad, India
Meanwhile, Minister Pegu encouraged District and Block-level Education Officers (DEEOs, IS, DIS, BEEOs, CRCCs, and BRPs) to actively promote the event and ensure maximum participation from schools under their jurisdiction.
He also stressed the importance of providing students with such golden opportunities to learn from global experts, thus fostering innovation and curiosity.
“This webinar will serve as an excellent platform for our students to engage with some of the brightest minds in AI, paving the way for future advancements in technology and innovation in Assam,” Pegu stated in his post.
The event is expected to enhance the students’ understanding of AI and inspire them to explore new fields of technology, contributing to the state’s educational and technological development.