PHE Minister Jayanta Malla Boruah reviews various schemes under JJM in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 15: The minister of state public health engineering department Jayanta Malla Boruah visited Nagaon district on Saturday and also took part in a special review meeting held at DC’s conference hall here.

During the review meeting, the minister took stock in detail about the progress of various ongoing schemes under JJM, panchayat and rural development as well as other schemes under Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan from the officials of the concerned departments and district administration.

During the meeting, the minister directed the officials concerned to complete all these projects in the stipulated time as ensured in work order by the authority concerned of the line departments.

Besides, the minister also attended a public meeting held at Nagaon Tokoubari area in Nagoan Sadar constituency where he also ceremonially inaugurated Tokoubari drinking water supply project. In addition to it, he also virtually inaugurated other nine pipelines of drinking water supply and laid foundation stone of 1 no Birah Bebejia and Bohuwachuk drinking water supply project in the constituency. Moreover, the minister also visited Nagaon Prashanti Tourist Lodge and inspected the guest house during which he interacted with the officials of the lodge for renovation of the old guest house of tourist lodge.

DC Narendra Kumar Shah, chief executive officer, Nagaon Zila Parishad Ananta Gogoi, public representatives of the district including MLA Rupak Sarma, Rupahihat MLA Nurul Huda, officials from district administration as well as PHE department were present in the review meeting on Saturday, an official release stated here.

