Guwahati
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Phoenix TD wins Karbi Rap Star Season 6

Season adds vibrancy to 51st Karbi Youth Festival

Assam
Updated:
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 19: Phoenix TD has won the Karbi Rap Star Season 6, the grand finale which was held on the evening of February 17, here at Ru Semson Sing Ingti Stage, KPH Taralangso.

Adding vibrant colours to the 51st Karbi Youth Festival from February 15 to 19, organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), the Karbi Rap Society (KRS) in collaboration with Karbi Cultural Society and ArniKeme Production and media partnered with The Hills Times, English daily newspaper organised the Karbi Rap Star Season 6.

The grand finale featured five contestants. They are Phoenix TD, Stan Gun, M.S. Killer, X-Carbee Boy, and Lyndokpo 7.t.7. Among them, Phoenix TD emerged as the winner, with MS Killer as the 1st runner-up and Lyndokpo 7.t.7 as the 2nd runner-up. The competition was judged by a renowned panel consisting of Inglong Aso, Kiri Hanjang Dili, and Bonghom Rapper.

The semi-final and grand finale were inaugurated by Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Madhuram Lekthe. Distinguished guests, including Mohon Tisso, agriculture board chairman; Bidasing Teron, political secretary to the CEM, KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and P Ratane, Khasi Student leader have attended the opening ceremony. Sarklim Terang, president of Karbi Youth Organisation (KYO) distributed the prizes, trophies and certificates to the winners.

General secretary, KRS, Christin Teron (Diphu City Rap) stated that the Karbi Rap Star Season 6 was a resounding success with many contestants in the competition. He hoped the event to be a bigger one in the days to come and thanked the sponsors and the media partners for their support.

