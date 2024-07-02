Pijush Hazarika criticizes man for making threats against Lakhimpur police personnel

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 2: Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika has voiced his strong disapproval of the threats issued by a member of a specific community.

The individual has publicly advocated for the encirclement of the Lakhimpur Police Station on July 6 and has also made threats to gather large groups to disrupt daily life from July 6 to 10.

Hazarika posted a segment from a Facebook live stream, in which a man known as Mufti Makibar Rehman (based on his Facebook username) was observed making explicit threats to demonstrate outside the police station.

Hazarika has raised concerns about the “audacity” of these threats, which the minister believes originated from an incident during Eid where a member of the minority community made a harmless request to avoid cow sacrifices.

In his post on micro-blogging site X, Hazarika criticized the intensification of this issue stating, “Look at the audacity! This person belonging to a special community is giving open threat to gherao Lakhimpur Police Station on July 6. He is also threatening to come out with a large number of people from July 6 to 10 and disrupt normal life.”

The minister expressed his refusal at how a basic call for compassion towards animals could trigger such intense reactions.

Hazarika further raised the question, “Is this where Assam is going today?” urging for introspection and proactive measures to uphold peace and stability in the region.

“It is unimaginable that such a benign appeal could flare hatred that he is now challenging @assampolice in a live video and calling for violence,” Hazarika added.