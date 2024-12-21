Pijush Hazarika presents awards to students in Sonitpur

17 C
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 20: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday presented the Dr Banikanta Kakati Award and Anundoram Borooah Award to the students of Sonitpur distric at a function held at Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School play ground in the district.

As per the statement, a total of 1,641 students who secured 75 percent or above marks and 60 percent or above marks in the Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate Examination were distributed scooters  as  Dr Banikanta Kakati Award under Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

 “A total of 737 students who secured 75 percent or above marks in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination were awarded 12,500 each through DBT under  Anundoram Borooah Award,” the statement added.

Further, under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme bicycles  were distributed to 8,865 students studying in class IX in government institutions in the district of Sonitpur, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma is always committed to the comprehensive development of the students and students also benefited under various schemes.

“The Chief Minister is doing everything as promised. The state government is working for the welfare of the common people through public welfare schemes like Arunodoi, microfinance loan waiver scheme , Chief Minister’s Self-Reliant Assam Mission etc,” district commissioner of Sonitpur Ankur Bharali delivered the welcome address at the outset of the meeting.

Among other dignitaries MLAs Prithiraj Rava, Ganesh Kumar  Limbu and Krishna Kamal Tanti  were also present at the august function.

