Plantation drive launched in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Aug 8: A plantation drive was jointly organised by Samagra Shiksha (SS), West Karbi Anglong, and the Primary Education Department at the Rongkhang Block Education Office premises, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, on Thursday. The drive was led by the district mission coordinator of SS, Hakim Rongpi.

The event was part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan & EK Ped Maa Ke Nam campaign by the central government, aimed at encouraging every citizen to plant trees.

Samagra Shiksha, West Karbi Anglong, has urged every ME and high school authority, along with students, to plant trees on their school premises to promote a green environment. Following the tree planting, a meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Nam campaign in all block offices and educational institutions. The meeting was presided over by Hunmili Bongrungpi, SDPEO, Hamren, cum BPEO, Rongkhang block.

The meeting was attended by DMC, SS, Hakim Rongpi; additional district primary education officer, Nayan Pathak; and other officials.