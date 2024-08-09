26 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

Plantation drive launched in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Aug 8: A plantation drive was jointly organised by Samagra Shiksha (SS), West Karbi Anglong, and the Primary Education Department at the Rongkhang Block Education Office premises, Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, on Thursday. The drive was led by the district mission coordinator of SS, Hakim Rongpi.

- Advertisement -

The event was part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan & EK Ped Maa Ke Nam campaign by the central government, aimed at encouraging every citizen to plant trees.

Samagra Shiksha, West Karbi Anglong, has urged every ME and high school authority, along with students, to plant trees on their school premises to promote a green environment. Following the tree planting, a meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Nam campaign in all block offices and educational institutions. The meeting was presided over by Hunmili Bongrungpi, SDPEO, Hamren, cum BPEO, Rongkhang block.

The meeting was attended by DMC, SS, Hakim Rongpi; additional district primary education officer, Nayan Pathak; and other officials.

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sanjay Dutt says he is open to romance dramas: I can...

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad