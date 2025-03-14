32.5 C
Man Arrested for Forging Signature of Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner

Mangkum had fabricated the DC's signature at a printing press in Itanagar and used it to prepare numerous forged sanction orders.

The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Mar 14: Kurung Kumey police arrested a 31-year-old man, Bengia Mangkum, on Wednesday on charges of forging the signature of Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishaka Yadav. The accused was caught from Papu Nallah on a complaint lodged by the DC.

According to police sources, Mangkum had fabricated the DC’s signature at a printing press in Itanagar and used it to prepare numerous forged sanction orders.

A complaint has been lodged against him under sections 336(3) and 338 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigations revealed that he had drawn nine sanction orders amounting to Rs 90 lakhs on the basis of the forged signature.

The forgery came to light after official reports were found to be irregular by Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav, who went to the authorities. Mangkum was booked on Monday by Deputy Commissioner Vishaka Yadav on her complaint that the latter had forged her signature on two sanction orders, each of Rs 10 lakhs.

The funds were purported to be for infrastructural development, including the maintenance of the road from the PWD road to Patuk ADC headquarters and the construction of a drainage system along the same road.

Mangkum is since his arrest being held in custody by the police as the investigation continues. The authorities are investigating if Mangkum was by himself or with some accomplices involved in the scam.

