Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme launches in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 4: A meeting was convened on Monday at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Karbi Anglong to discuss the launch of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) for the fiscal year 2024-25. The meeting, chaired by Nirola Phangchopi, ACS district commissioner, was attended by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Magistrate, and heads of key departments, including District Industries and Commerce, the Employment Exchange Office, Education, and principals from ITI and Polytechnic institutions. A District Committee was established to oversee and ensure the effective implementation of PMIS at the district level.

The ADC outlined details of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, a pilot project by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Over 12 months, 1.25 lakh internship opportunities will be created across India’s top 500 companies.

The scheme was announced in the 2024-25 Budget and targets one crore internships over five years, intending to bridge academia and industry and significantly boost youth employability. Up to 12,000 applicants are proposed to be selected from Assam.

The district administration, along with the District Committee, has arranged counseling sessions for ITI and Polytechnic graduates aged 21-24, as well as final-year students in these institutions. The principals of ITI and Polytechnic institutes have been directed to organise these sessions.

Aligned with inclusivity goals, PMIS will ensure representation for diverse communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), along with insurance and training support from the government and partner companies, providing robust support to all participants.

