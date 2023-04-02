ATTSA Stages Sit-In- Demonstration

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 1: Under the patronage of All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch in association with Rajabari sub-branch, ATTWA Rajabari sub-branch, tea labourers, employees on Saturday a sit-in demonstration was held in front of Rajabari tea estate office for uncertain period demanding to release the pending deserving money of the labourers-employees of the Rajabari Tea Estate at the earliest.

Later the All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar through Demow circle officer on Saturday. In the memorandum they stated that the Rajabari Tea Estate was operated by Assam Chah Nigam and that the tea estate was going towards privatization.

They also stated that it was very unfortunate that many labourers-employees had not got their money of PF along with other benefits for couple of years and they have been deprived of it.