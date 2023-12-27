18 C
Protest erupts at Rajabari Tea Estate

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 26: In a joint effort by Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Rajabari Tea Estate Branch, and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha, Rajabari Tea Estate Branch, a protest unfolded in front of the Rajabari Tea Estate Office on Tuesday. The demonstrators raised concerns over the delayed payment of wages, inadequate provisions for labourers, sub-employees, and staff at Rajabari Tea Estates, including issues related to ration and medical services.

The protesters, in association with ATTSA, announced plans for a dharna program at the Office of the District Commissioner in Sivasagar district on December 28. Subsequently, on December 29, they intend to initiate a hunger strike within the premises of the Rajabari Tea Estate Office, vowing to continue indefinitely until their demands are met. The demonstration underscores the urgency and importance of addressing the labour-related grievances and ensuring the timely provision of essential facilities to the workers and employees at Rajabari Tea Estate.

