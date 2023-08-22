Protest organised at Rajabari Tea Estate for workers’ rights

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Aug 21: In a joint effort by the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Rajabari Tea Estate Branch, and the Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha, Rajabari Tea Estate Branch, a protest dharna was organised in front of the Rajabari Tea Estate Office on Monday. The demonstration aimed to raise concerns about the delay in providing salaries, medical services, and other facilities to the laborers, sub-employees, and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate.

Protesters gathered with placards in front of the Rajabari Tea Estate Office, demanding the fulfillment of their rightful demands. The tea estate, currently under lease and operated by DK Enterprise, has allegedly failed to pay the laborers their wages on time.

The joint initiative by the two workers’ associations sought to highlight the challenges faced by workers and advocate for their rights, including timely payment of wages and access to essential services.