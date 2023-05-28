Pt Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary observed

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 27: The death anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was observed in a solemn function held at the Congress Bhawan housing the district unit office of the party here on Saturday.

Jorhat district unit Congress vice president Prabhat Kalita led in offering tributes to the first Prime Minister before his portrait by lighting the ceremonial and paying floral tributes.

APCC general secretary Mohammad Sharifur Rahman, Jorhat district Congress general secretary (Administration) Umananda Neog, Jorhat district Congress general secretary (Organisation) Bikash Gogoi, NSUI Assam president Krishanu Baruah and several other office bearers were among those who attended the ceremony.

Thereafter another function was held at the Congress Bhawan where several students led by former AASU leader and a gold medallist (History) of Dibrugarh University Parthapratim Bora joined the Congress party.

