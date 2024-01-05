14.7 C
Ranjit Kumar Dass Inspects Developmental Works At Namsang Tea Estate

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 4:  Panchayat and Rural Development minister, Ranjit Kumar Dass, visited the residential colony of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) at Namsang tea estate under Jaipur Development Block in Dibrugarh here on Thursday.

During his visit, he assessed the quality and progress of work on each house under construction.

Notably, a total of 113 houses have been constructed in this colony under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

The minister also inspected the roads, model Anganwadi centers, children’s parks, and water supply schemes of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) of MGNREGA’s Pavers block, currently under construction in the said colony.

In a statement to the media after the visit, Dass mentioned that the residential colony of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, under construction at Namsang Tea Estate, is the largest residential colony in the entire country.

“The construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin in the state is proceeding at a fast pace,” he added.

Dass emphasised that the government has taken steps to provide one house and related facilities by constructing such residential colonies for every eligible landless family in the state.

Present on the occasion were Naharkatia MLA Tarang Gogoi, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Bipul Kumar Das, block development officer of Jaipur Development Block Ranjit Buragohain, and other local dignitaries.

