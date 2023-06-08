31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 8, 2023
type here...

Rank holder Prarthana felicitated by Biswanath admin

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 7: Prarthana Priyam Saikia, daughter of Sarbananda Saikia and Alpana Saikia of Nagaon village of Biswanath Chariali brought laurels to Biswanath Chariali by holding the third position in science stream of HS final result declared by AHSEC on Tuesday. Parthana appeared for the final examination from Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon. She scored 479 in total.

A team of Biswanath sub-division administration headed by Joy Shivan, (IAS), ADC cum SDO, Civil Biswanath accorded a warm felicitation with a xorai, citation, japi, gamosa on Wednesday. Kankana Saikia, assistant commissioner, Biswanath along with other officials for the sub-division administration accompanied the Civil SDO.

Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ beyond numbers, says Vicky Kaushal on box...

The Hills Times - 0
Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Top 10 Medical Colleges In India 9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job Best Places to Visit in Guwahati Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash