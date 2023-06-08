Rank holder Prarthana felicitated by Biswanath admin



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 7: Prarthana Priyam Saikia, daughter of Sarbananda Saikia and Alpana Saikia of Nagaon village of Biswanath Chariali brought laurels to Biswanath Chariali by holding the third position in science stream of HS final result declared by AHSEC on Tuesday. Parthana appeared for the final examination from Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon. She scored 479 in total.

A team of Biswanath sub-division administration headed by Joy Shivan, (IAS), ADC cum SDO, Civil Biswanath accorded a warm felicitation with a xorai, citation, japi, gamosa on Wednesday. Kankana Saikia, assistant commissioner, Biswanath along with other officials for the sub-division administration accompanied the Civil SDO.