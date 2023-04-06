Religious Fervour Marks Hanuman Jayanti In Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 4: Marking the celebration of Hanuman birth anniversary, three day- long Hanuman Jayanti began at Laxminarayan temple and two-day long programme at Shiv Bari Hanuman temple in Hojai on Wednesday with colourful and traditional procession where hundreds of devotees took part with an atmosphere of gaiety and amity.

From dawn, devotees were seen thronging and standing in serpentine queue at various Hanuman temples to worship and appease the Hindu god.

Talking to this correspondent a devotee said, “Every year the committee organises the celebration on a larger scale because they have faith in Lord Hanuman.”

“On this sacred day, we seek the blessing of Lord Hanuman by chanting various devotional hymns and prayers, such as Hanuman Chalisa and reading Holy Scriptures like the Ramayana,” another devotee said.

On the other hand, the celebrations have also begun at Gupta Patty Hanuman Temple, Narsingh Santhan Hanuman temple, Dangoria Bari Hanuman Temple, Amtola Hanuman Temple, Kedia Puram Hanuman Temple, Telibasti Hanuman Temple.