Reoreoa Narzihary removed from EM position in BTC Council

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 28: Reoreoa Narzihary, the existing executive member (EM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), has been removed from his position in the executive council of the BTR government.

Narzihary was serving as the EM for the Department of Industries & Commerce and Legal Meteorology under the UPPL-BJP alliance government of BTR. He was elected as an MCLA representing the Jomduar constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

According to a notification from the Governor of Assam’s office, Narzihary has been dropped from his EM position in the BTC council with immediate effect. The confirmation of his removal came on Wednesday following a proposal submitted by Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of BTR, requesting Narzihary’s dismissal from the EM role in the BTC council.