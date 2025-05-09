25 C
Results of BTC’s Bodofa Super 50 Mission declared 

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 8: The results of the Medical Entrance Examination for the 2025–26 academic session under the Bodofa UN Brahma Super Fifty Plus Mission — a flagship educational initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government — were officially declared on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, BTR Executive Member Wilson Hasda and BTC Secretary Amarjyoti Barman announced that 50 students have been selected on a merit basis to receive free medical coaching under the mission.

Wilson Hasda noted that the selected students underwent a competitive entrance examination conducted by the concerned authorities of the BTC government. The Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission for Medical, launched under the Department of Education, aims to develop human resources and provide equitable access to professional education across Bodoland.

In a significant move toward inclusivity, 16 additional students from unrepresented communities within the BTC region will also be selected to join the coaching program, bringing more diverse representation to the initiative. Hasda emphasized, “These additional students come from unrepresented communities residing within the BTC region. This move ensures inclusivity and equal opportunity for all in the pursuit of medical education.”

The mission, which is receiving overwhelming public support, was launched under the leadership of Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the BTR. It reflects the administration’s dedicated efforts to uplift educational standards and create future healthcare professionals from the region.

The expansion of the Super 50 Plus Mission is part of the BTC government’s broader push for humanitarian and educational empowerment, and stakeholders across communities have widely welcomed the announcement. Many have expressed hope that the initiative will lead to transformative changes in the lives of aspiring students from underrepresented areas.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
