RSS Baithak Held

HT Correspondent

Haflong, March 31: The Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Dima Hasao district has organised a Samajik Sadbhava Baithak on Friday in the premises of district library auditorium hall Haflong.

The meeting will be attended by the satradhikar of majuli, Janardhan Devgoswami and Assam Saha kshetra pracharak of RSS Bashishta Bujarbarua, Padmashri Dr Ramkuiwangbe Zeme Haflong Vibhag Sangha Cahlak, Rishendra Langthasa Dima Hasao Jilla Sangha Chalak, Lokanta Langthasa Umrangso Jilla Sangha Chalak and dignitaries from across the Dima Hasao district.

The baithak was held with the aim to make Dima Hasao district an ideal district for living together in goodwill as the ethnic groups of Dima Hasao district are children of Bharat Mata. Mention should be made here that the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has been working for the last 98 years to organise the community to protect Sanatan Dharma, hindu culture and hindu traditions and to build social harmony among the among the communities.