SBI Nagaon Branch hosts ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

NAGAON, Nov 2: In alignment with the Central Vigilance Commission’s initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI) Nagaon branch celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week.

The awareness week started from October 28 to November 3, 2024, with a series of engaging programs aimed at educating the community about the importance of transparency and integrity in banking.

The week’s activities included lively quiz and debate competitions held for students from Nagaon Govt Boys’ Higher Secondary School, fostering a spirit of awareness and learning among the youth.

Kicking off the week, SBI Nagaon organized a rally this morning that journeyed from the bank branch to Nagaon Natun Bazar. The rally sought to inform the public about critical issues such as banking fraud, cyber security, and corruption, emphasizing the need for vigilance in today’s digital age.

Prominent officials including Timon Roy, chief manager of SBI regional office Nagaon, Rajeev Roy, chief manager of SBI Haibargaon branch, and Mayukh Mahanta, a bank official, participated in the rally, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to promoting ethical practices in financial services.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed annually to instill values of accountability and integrity in public life, with events like these playing a crucial role in spreading awareness and encouraging community involvement.

