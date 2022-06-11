Section 144 Imposed In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 10: The district administration in Karbi Anglong has promulgated 144 CrPC in the general area of Diphu Government Boys HS School and Diphu Government Girls HS School on June 12.

The counting for 10-Howraghat, 11-Lanmgpher, 12-Phuloni, 13-Langhin, 14-Karkanthi, 15-Mahamaya, 16-Nomati, 18-Lumbajong, 19-Dhansiri and 20-Sinhason Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies will be held in the school premises.

No public meeting, dharna, procession, illegally causing obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed and any activity that may endanger the human life, health, property or safety will be allowed in the area, said the prohibitory order.