Senior Assistant at the Office of the District Transport Officer, Bongaigaon Arrested for Bribery

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: In a major development, Subhash Daimary, senior assistant at the office of the district transport officer, Bongaigaon, was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to unblock a Pollution Testing Centre’s ID, a release stated on Tuesday.

According to the complaint received by the Directorate, Subhash Daimary initially demanded Rs 6,000 from the complainant, which was later reduced to Rs 5,000. However, refusing to yield to the demand, the complainant approached the Vigilance authorities, leading to a well-executed trap on Tuesday.

During the operation conducted at the office of the district transport officer & secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Bongaigaon, Subhash Daimary was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money. The tainted money, along with an additional sum of Rs 26,500, was seized from the accused in the presence of independent witnesses, the release stated further.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Directorate has registered a case (ACB P.S. Case No. 56/2023) under Section 120 (B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal action is underway to ensure justice is served.