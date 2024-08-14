Severe storms cause destruction in Assam’s Tingkhong, Minister Bimal Borah takes stock

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Drastic storms that swept through Assam’s Tingkhong constituency on Tuesday night have left a significant trail of destruction, impacting numerous communities in the region, Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah informed on Wednesday.

Minister Borah in his X handle wrote, “Last night’s severe storms have left a trail of destruction in many areas of the Tingkhong constituency. En route from Guwahati, visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation.”

The Minister, who was en route from Guwahati, promptly visited the storm-hit areas early this morning to assess the situation firsthand.

He expressed concern over the damage and assured the public of the State Government’s full support.

After surveying the damaged areas, he directed the district administration to extend immediate support to those affected.

The Minister also instructed local authorities to prioritize relief measures and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the situation on the ground.

“Directed the district administration to extend support to those affected and assess the situation on the ground.

The situation is being monitored however, I earnestly urge the people to remain vigilant in this challenging time”, Minister Borah added.