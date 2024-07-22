28 C
Shiksha Setu App To Now Accept Education Sector Grievances

Assam's Shiksha Setu app enables teachers, guardians, and citizens to lodge grievances and suggestions before a 3-member committee.

Updated:
The Shiksha Setu app will now have a streamlined platform for teachers, guardians, and citizens to lodge their grievances, complaints, and suggestions for improvement in the education sector. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and ensure that concerns are addressed promptly by a dedicated 3-member committee.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the launch via Twitter, stating, “Teachers, Guardians and Citizens can now lodge their grievances and suggestions for improvement using the Shiksha Setu app. Visit http://sikshasetu.assam.gov.in, scan the QR code, or mail to sikshasetu.complaint@gmail.com.”

The app is accessible through the official website http://sikshasetu.assam.gov.in. Users can also scan the QR code for direct access or send their complaints via email to sikshasetu.complaint@gmail.com.

This digital initiative underscores the Assam government’s commitment to improving the education system by actively involving all stakeholders in the feedback process.

