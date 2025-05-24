26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 24, 2025
type here...

Shrinkhal Chaliha detained en-route to Duliajan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 23: Shrinkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lahit Sena, a vocal critic of non-Assamese traders in Assam, was taken into temporary police custody on Thursday while on his way to Duliajan. Chaliha’s vehicle was intercepted by a combined team of Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Moran police at Sepon along NH-37, following which he was swiftly taken to Dibrugarh.

- Advertisement -

Confirming the development, Sivasagar SP Subhrajyoti Bora told this correspondent that Chaliha had not been arrested but was being held temporarily as a preventive measure. He is expected to be released by the evening.

Related Posts:

The action is believed to be in response to heightened tensions in Duliajan following the BN Singh Petrol Pump incident. The incident had sparked widespread protests after former AASU General Secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah was arrested based on an FIR filed by Tanu Shahi and Navnet Shahi on May 17. In retaliation, several youth and student organizations had called for a Duliajan Bundh today.

Activists have raised concerns over perceived police bias, pointing out that despite multiple FIRs filed against the petrol pump owner’s family, no arrests have been made on their end, while protest leaders and indigenous activists have faced police action.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi strongly condemned the police’s move against Shrinkhal Chaliha. Speaking to the media, Gogoi urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to immediately and unconditionally release Chaliha.

- Advertisement -

Gogoi further alleged that under the BJP regime, the indigenous Assamese population has been systematically “assaulted and insulted” by non-Assamese traders. He criticized the administration for what he termed as selective enforcement of law, which he claimed favors outsiders at the expense of local voices. As tensions simmer in Duliajan and across upper Assam, all eyes are now on how the state government navigates the growing unrest among indigenous rights groups and youth organizations.

10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rabindranath Tagore University celebrates 75 years of the Indian Constitution

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India