29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Simaluguri residents anguished over deplorable road conditions

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 12: The horrible condition of the historic Dhodar Ali, which runs through Simaluguri town, and the road linking Santok and Naginimara on the Assam-Nagaland border connecting Simaluguri Railway Junction, have caused unbelievable misery for the people of the town and the regular stream of railway passengers from different parts of the district.

- Advertisement -

Dhodar Ali, known from Ahom days after Swargadeo Gadadhar Singha ordered the road to be constructed from Golaghat to Namrup by the ‘dhods’ (lazy individuals taking sanctuary in the Vaishnavite Satras to evade physical labour), is the lifeline of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat districts. The road passing through Simaluguri town has irked all citizens and numerous vehicles that pass through every day. It is full of potholes and broken edges, rendering it highly risky for patient-carrying vehicles, train passengers, and school students.

The part of the road at Simaluguri Railway Crossing has been in worse condition for over two years. It has become a nightmare for drivers to negotiate the broken and bruised part of the crossing. However, neither the Railway Authority nor the Public Works Department (PWD) shows any interest in addressing the commuters’ plight. The political leaders are also surprisingly silent about the people’s suffering.

Despite regular media reports, the condition of all the roads in Simaluguri town has not improved. The widening of the road under the Asom Mala project has not yet touched the roads in Simaluguri town. The local citizens have urged the government to expedite road construction and widening works from Balighat to Simaluguri Railway Junction so that it does not turn into a quagmire during the heavy showers in the coming months.

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Motorcycle expedition marks 25 years of Kargil victory

The Hills Times -
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Destinations In South India 7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh