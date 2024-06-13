Simaluguri residents anguished over deplorable road conditions

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 12: The horrible condition of the historic Dhodar Ali, which runs through Simaluguri town, and the road linking Santok and Naginimara on the Assam-Nagaland border connecting Simaluguri Railway Junction, have caused unbelievable misery for the people of the town and the regular stream of railway passengers from different parts of the district.

- Advertisement -

Dhodar Ali, known from Ahom days after Swargadeo Gadadhar Singha ordered the road to be constructed from Golaghat to Namrup by the ‘dhods’ (lazy individuals taking sanctuary in the Vaishnavite Satras to evade physical labour), is the lifeline of Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat districts. The road passing through Simaluguri town has irked all citizens and numerous vehicles that pass through every day. It is full of potholes and broken edges, rendering it highly risky for patient-carrying vehicles, train passengers, and school students.

The part of the road at Simaluguri Railway Crossing has been in worse condition for over two years. It has become a nightmare for drivers to negotiate the broken and bruised part of the crossing. However, neither the Railway Authority nor the Public Works Department (PWD) shows any interest in addressing the commuters’ plight. The political leaders are also surprisingly silent about the people’s suffering.

Despite regular media reports, the condition of all the roads in Simaluguri town has not improved. The widening of the road under the Asom Mala project has not yet touched the roads in Simaluguri town. The local citizens have urged the government to expedite road construction and widening works from Balighat to Simaluguri Railway Junction so that it does not turn into a quagmire during the heavy showers in the coming months.