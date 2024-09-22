27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 22, 2024
type here...

Six Bhutan-released NDFB rebels in custody of Assam Police

Rehab plans to be put in place for released cadres: BTR chief 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 21: Six former NDFB militants who were released from a jail in Bhutan and handed over to India on Friday are currently with Assam Police, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro said.

Boro confirmed that another ex-NDFB cadre, currently imprisoned in Nepal, will also be brought back soon.

- Advertisement -

“All six ex-NDFB cadres are in the care of Assam Police now,” he told reporters on Saturday.

The former militants were received by Indian authorities along the international border in Chirang district on Friday evening. Boro was present when they were handed over by the Royal Bhutan Police.

The ex-militants had been imprisoned in Bhutan for varying durations.

The BTR chief assured that rehabilitation plans would be put in place for the released cadres upon their return home.

- Advertisement -

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to secure the release of the NDFB cadre in Nepal, noting that “MLA Lawrence Islary and BTR council member Madhav Chandra Chetry have already met him in Nepal.”

The NDFB was disbanded in 2020 following the signing of a peace agreement with the government. (PTI)

9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Yudhra’ earns ` 4.52 crore at the box office...

The Hills Times -
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India