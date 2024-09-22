Six Bhutan-released NDFB rebels in custody of Assam Police

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 21: Six former NDFB militants who were released from a jail in Bhutan and handed over to India on Friday are currently with Assam Police, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro said.

Boro confirmed that another ex-NDFB cadre, currently imprisoned in Nepal, will also be brought back soon.

“All six ex-NDFB cadres are in the care of Assam Police now,” he told reporters on Saturday.

The former militants were received by Indian authorities along the international border in Chirang district on Friday evening. Boro was present when they were handed over by the Royal Bhutan Police.

The ex-militants had been imprisoned in Bhutan for varying durations.

The BTR chief assured that rehabilitation plans would be put in place for the released cadres upon their return home.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to secure the release of the NDFB cadre in Nepal, noting that “MLA Lawrence Islary and BTR council member Madhav Chandra Chetry have already met him in Nepal.”

The NDFB was disbanded in 2020 following the signing of a peace agreement with the government. (PTI)