35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Six NIPER Guwahati Faculty Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

Six faculty members from NIPER Guwahati recognized among the top 2% of scientists globally for their outstanding contributions to scientific research.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: In a moment of pride for Assam and India, six faculty members from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, have been named among the top 2% scientists globally. This prestigious recognition highlights their significant contributions to pharmaceutical and scientific research.

- Advertisement -

The list, curated by Stanford University, acknowledges scientists from various fields based on the impact and influence of their research. Being featured among the top 2% is a testament to the high caliber of work produced by these faculty members, as well as the growing prominence of NIPER Guwahati on the global research stage.

The six scientists have been recognized for their work spanning pharmaceutical sciences, drug discovery, and other critical research areas. Their inclusion in this elite list reflects their sustained efforts to advance scientific knowledge and innovation, further elevating India’s reputation in the global scientific community.

This recognition not only brings individual acclaim to the researchers but also boosts the standing of NIPER Guwahati as a leading institute for pharmaceutical education and research. It underscores the institution’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and innovation.

The faculty members’ achievements have been widely lauded, with colleagues, students, and the broader scientific community celebrating their success. This milestone is expected to inspire young scientists and researchers, emphasizing the value of dedication, curiosity, and perseverance in the pursuit of scientific excellence.

Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor Launches Five Key Development Projects

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter