Six NIPER Guwahati Faculty Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: In a moment of pride for Assam and India, six faculty members from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, have been named among the top 2% scientists globally. This prestigious recognition highlights their significant contributions to pharmaceutical and scientific research.

The list, curated by Stanford University, acknowledges scientists from various fields based on the impact and influence of their research. Being featured among the top 2% is a testament to the high caliber of work produced by these faculty members, as well as the growing prominence of NIPER Guwahati on the global research stage.

The six scientists have been recognized for their work spanning pharmaceutical sciences, drug discovery, and other critical research areas. Their inclusion in this elite list reflects their sustained efforts to advance scientific knowledge and innovation, further elevating India’s reputation in the global scientific community.

This recognition not only brings individual acclaim to the researchers but also boosts the standing of NIPER Guwahati as a leading institute for pharmaceutical education and research. It underscores the institution’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and innovation.

The faculty members’ achievements have been widely lauded, with colleagues, students, and the broader scientific community celebrating their success. This milestone is expected to inspire young scientists and researchers, emphasizing the value of dedication, curiosity, and perseverance in the pursuit of scientific excellence.