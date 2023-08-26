25.6 C
Social activist Pranobjit Chaliha undergoes treatment at Sivasagar Civil Hospital

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 25: Pranobjit Chaliha, a revered social activist, an unwavering leader of the Assam Movement, Aikya Mancha supremo, and a prominent advocate of Assamese nationalism, is currently receiving medical care for chronic pulmonary obstructions in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

According to his wife Rakajyoti Chaliha, Pranobjit Chaliha, also known as Romuda, was admitted to the ICU due to a severe fever and a drop in his oxygen levels a couple of days ago. Dr Makhan Kalita, the hospital’s superintendent, confirmed that while his condition is now stable, he will require a few more days of observation before he can be discharged.

Numerous supporters and followers of Pranobjit Chaliha have been flocking to the hospital’s ICU to inquire about his well-being and show their support for their esteemed leader during this time.

