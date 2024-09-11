27 C
Sonitpur district admin orders tea gardens to disburse bonuses by Sept 25

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 10: In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, a meeting was held on Tuesday to review the payment of bonuses to tea garden workers for the year 2023-24, chaired by district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.  

Additional district commissioner Twahir Alam opened the meeting by informing the participants about the primary agenda, which was to ensure the timely disbursement of bonuses to tea garden workers in Sonitpur district ahead of Durga Puja and the general festival season. Assistant labour commissioner Jagat Jibon Dutta briefed the attendees on the technical aspects of bonus payments, as per regulations, and provided an overview of last year’s bonus disbursements.  

The district commissioner asked each representative of the tea gardens in Sonitpur to provide an update on their current status and plans for bonus disbursement. The administration directed the Tea Garden Management to ensure that bonuses are disbursed no later than September 25, 2024, as per government instructions. The district commissioner also extended festival greetings and emphasised the importance of clear communication between management and workers to prevent misunderstandings or conflicts.  

Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha urged the Tea Garden Management to notify law enforcement authorities in advance regarding the collection, transit, and disbursement of bonus funds. He recommended that bonuses be paid in a phased manner to avoid any rush or untoward incidents.  

The meeting was attended by additional superintendent of police Madhurima Das, circle officers of the district, district information and public relations officer of Sonitpur, managers and representatives from various tea gardens, as well as members from Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, BCMS, TAI, ABITA, NETA, ATTSA, and other stakeholders from the Labour Department and district administration.

9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September