Sonitpur gears up for Gunotsav 2024: Orientation programmes held for school heads

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 18: The education department of Sonitpur district is already in full swing preparing for Gunotsav 2024, which aims to evaluate the overall performance of government schools. The event is scheduled for January 9, 10, 11, and 12. As part of the preparations, two rounds of orientation programs were conducted on October 12 and 16, involving school heads from various schools and officials of the education department.

- Advertisement -

The first round of the orientation program took place on October 12 at Rangapara College. It saw the participation of notable figures, including Dr Ranjan Kalita, Principal of the College, Prashanta Boro, a teacher at the college, Binumoni Hazarika, the District Programme Officer, Manish Thakur, the Block Elementary Education Officer for Balipara Education Block, Shajadul Hussain, MIS, Bijit Saikia, Keshab Barman, Biswajyoti Baruah, Khagen Kalita, Rajib Das, Dhrubajyoti Nath, and Manim Hazowari.

During this session, BEEO Manish Thakur delivered the keynote address, highlighting the previous year’s school performance and encouraging schools that had shown poor performance to take necessary measures for improvement, particularly in academics. He presented a database outlining the academic performance of schools in the block, with statistics from the previous year’s Gunotsav. Thakur mentioned that in the 2023 Gunotsav, out of 385 schools in the Balipara Block, 93 schools received an A+ grade, 174 schools received an A grade, 78 schools received a B grade, 30 schools received a C grade, and 10 schools received a D grade. He also noted that despite some schools merging in 2024 due to the attachment process, a similar number of schools will participate in the evaluation process.

Prashanta Boro also addressed the audience, highlighting key points of the National Education Policy 2020 that are relevant to Gunotsav.

The second round of the orientation program, conducted by Balipara Education Block BEEO Manish Thakur, was held on Monday at Chariduar Simanta Milan Sangha and saw the active participation of school heads from various schools and officials under the block.